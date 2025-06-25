One of the more interesting storylines heading into Wednesday night's NBA Draft is what the San Antonio Spurs will opt to do with their number two overall pick. Many have speculated that the Spurs may look to trade that pick for a win-now player as they look to build a competitive team around superstar Victor Wembanyama.

However, recently, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints broke down why this is not the case.

“…there have been no indications that the Spurs are willing to trade the second pick, as they are locked in on Dylan Harper,” reported Siegel.

Harper is the talented Rutgers guard who has long been rumored to be one of the first names called off the board this year.

Of course, drafting him would create somewhat of a logjam at the guard position for the Spurs, as the team already has reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle as well as last year's trade acquisition De'Aaron Fox.

However, Siegel reported that the Spurs see this playing out one of two ways. The preferred scenario is that they “hit a gold mine with Harper playing alongside Castle and Fox, as all three guards fit like a glove playing off one another.”

Conversely, if things don't turn out so seamlessly, one of the three could be leveraged “in trade talks for a superstar down the line,” per Siegel.

A big evening for the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm during the first half at College Park Center. Wembanyama later went bald after visiting Shaolin Temple
The Spurs' chances of landing a pick as high as the one they have on Wednesday were slim, but then again, so were the team's chances of being able to draft Wembanyama in the first place.

It remains to be seen how the team will distribute minutes next year should they indeed draft Harper with their number two overall pick. One would figure that Fox is guaranteed to be in the starting lineup, and Castle certainly would appear to have gained the trust of the coaching staff after his stellar rookie season.

In any case, the Spurs will look to take another step toward contention on Wednesday.