Now that the San Antonio Spurs (20-24) have lost eight of their last 10 games, falling below the NBA Play-In Tournament threshold, it is clear they need a boost. Yes, the Victor Wembanyama-led team has already equaled its win total from each of the last two seasons, but sneaking into the 10th seed in the Western Conference is a realistic goal.

The organization can improve its immediate and long-term prospects with an active NBA trade deadline. De'Aaron Fox is a possible acquisition candidate following the news that the Sacramento Kings are engaging conversations about potentially shipping out the star point guard. He can move the Spurs well ahead of schedule from a competitive standpoint and form a dangerous duo with Wembanyama.

The front office's main goal continues to be matching its cornerstone and first-time All-Star with another high-level player. San Antonio inquired about both Trae Young and Darius Garland in the past but did not garner much momentum. There are two other young talents who have been linked to the team.

“Another name that's always lingered as a potential franchise point guard of Spurs interest: Charlotte's LaMelo Ball,” Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line. “The Hornets have never welcomed trade inquiries for their eccentric ball handler. And yet the Spurs, sources said, have tried to register their interest in Ball during previous transaction cycles. Chicago's Josh Giddey has likewise been a young guard that San Antonio has envisioned possibly pairing with Wembanyama down the road.”

Spurs appear to be serious about acquiring additional star power

San Antonio wants to raise its ceiling, and it wants to do so rather quickly. Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have all shown themselves to be viable pieces at different times, but another undeniable difference-maker can catapult the franchise into meaningful spring basketball games as soon as this year.

Since neither Ball nor Giddey seem like viable options going into the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, fans are putting all their faith in a De'Aaron Fox blockbuster. They know the sputtering Spurs are in danger of sliding off the relevance scale and eagerly want some help. The team cannot wait for the shot-callers to complete a big move.

Swift adjustments are essential, with or without Fox. Desperate to avoid their third three-game losing streak in January, Victor Wembanyama and company host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.