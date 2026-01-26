Rumor has it that the San Antonio Spurs aren't going to make a splashy move at the NBA trade deadline. They made a blockbuster at last year's deadline when they traded for De'Aaron Fox, and the rebuild is already ahead of schedule with the young core of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Dylan Harper.

Because of that, if the Spurs decide to be trade deadline buyers, they will likely only make moves on the margins. The team is still developing, and their contention window is quite long. San Antonio doesn't want to do anything to limit their long-term potential. Fans are dreaming of a dynasty, though. After all, the sky is the limit for a team led by Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 unicorn who has a guard-like skill set on offense and Defensive Player of the Year talent on the other end of the court.

A dream trade would be one for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Spurs have contracts, draft capital, and young assets to make a deal work for the Greek Freak. They could actually outbid almost every team in the NBA for the services of the two-time MVP. It has already been reported that the Spurs aren't going to trade for Antetokounmpo, but he makes too much sense as a fit for the Spurs to not consider him as their dream trade deadline get. After all, it is possible that the Spurs are interested and that reports suggesting otherwise are just smoke and mirrors.

The Spurs' dream trade fit would be for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite trading for Fox last year, the Spurs still have tons of draft capital. That has to be intriguing for a team like the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite Antetokounmpo's reported interest in playing in New York, if the Greek Freak does demand a trade, the Bucks would have to consider trading him to the team with the best offer. After all, the Bucks have next to no draft capital of their own.

The Spurs can make a package that includes four first-round picks and even more draft capital in the second round. They could also send Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, and Harrison Barnes, the former two of whom are recent first-round picks who can still be solid role players, despite the fact that their roles have decreased in recent years in San Antonio.

For the Spurs, sacrificing some depth and draft capital for a two-time MVP who is still one of the best players in the NBA makes too much sense. A trade for Antetokounmpo would immediately improve their title odds this year in a stacked Western Conference, and it wouldn't hurt their long-term outlook much, either.

Antetokounmpo is 31 years old, so he still has plenty of great years ahead of him. He is a physical specimen who is an impossible guard for nearly every player in the NBA. Antetokounmpo's downhill, physical style of play would pair perfectly with Wembanyama's unicorn skill set.

The two are both Defensive Player of the Year caliber defenders, too, so teams would have a near impossible time scoring both inside against all that length, and on the perimeter, considering both stars have a rare ability among big men to guard outside. The one thing that could really make San Antonio think twice about trading for Antetokounmpo is that he isn't a great 3-point shooter.

Castle, Harper, and Fox can all make threes, but they'd much prefer to get downhill. Antetokounmpo's presence could make for questionable spacing, especially considering they'd likely be dealing Barnes, and he is one of the team's primary catch-and-shoot threats.

There is no doubt that trading for Antetokounmpo would be worth it, though. The Spurs might not even have to trade one of their top five players, and the team doesn't need a surplus of picks anymore because they have so many recent high draft picks on the roster. Therefore, while this trade may be unlikely this year, trading for Antetokounmpo is the Spurs' ultimate trade deadline dream scenario.