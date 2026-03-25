After missing the playoffs, the Detroit Lions are evaluating all aspects of their organization. That includes special teams.

Detroit has re-signed kicker Jake Bates, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. While the financial terms of his contract are not yet known, it is a one-year deal, via Richard Silva of the Detroit News.

Bates originally signed with the Lions in 2024 after a run with the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. It didn't take long for him to make an impact, starting all 17 games as a rookie. The kicker got the same treatment in 2025 and is now once again poised to lead Detroit's special teams unit in 2026.

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Overall, Bates has hit 84.1 percent of his field goals and 95.9 percent of his extra points. By virtue of the Lions' offense, he has led the league in extra points attempted and converted in both of his NFL seasons.

Bates' field goal percentage did drop a bit in 2025, from 89.7 to 79.4. It was mainly due to his work beyond 50 yards, where he went just 4-of-9. Furthermore, he missed seven field goals this past season compared to three as a rookie. While his opportunity increased, from 29 attempts to 34, the Lions will be looking for just a tad more consistency in 2026.

Still, they clearly believe that Bates is capable of it. While only a one-year deal, the contract extension is an indictment of the kicker's work through his first two years in Detroit. A strong season will only secure his spot in the special teams room further. With his contract out of the way now, Bates will solely be focused on helping move the Lions forward.