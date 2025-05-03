In the wake of Gregg Popovich’s decision to step down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, tributes have poured in from across the basketball world. One of the most notable came from former Spurs guard Danny Green, who played under Popovich for over seven seasons and won an NBA championship with San Antonio in 2014.

Green, a former second-round pick who developed into a key contributor during his time in San Antonio, took to Instagram to express his gratitude for Popovich’s mentorship and leadership.

“Pop, Where do I begin… I came into this league as a late 2nd round pick with a lot to prove and you welcomed me in and taught me how to be a pro on and off the court,” Green wrote. “7+ seasons later, I’m so grateful for all the success, experiences, and memories we shared. I owe so much of my career to you.”

He continued, “After 29 years, your legacy as the greatest coach this game has ever seen is forever. You define what it means to be a winner. Beyond coaching, you cared deeply about every player, coach, colleague on a personal level. Thank you for inspiring us all.” Green closed the post with three goat emojis, a nod to Popovich’s status as the Greatest of All Time.

Gregg Popovich’s exit sparks heartfelt messages from Danny Green and Victor Wembanyama

Popovich, 76, stepped away after 29 seasons as the Spurs’ head coach, a tenure that includes five NBA championships, 22 straight playoff appearances, and a league-record 1,422 regular-season wins. He will remain with the organization as President of Basketball Operations, a role he has held concurrently in recent years.

Green is one of many former Spurs players who have voiced their appreciation for Popovich’s impact, both professionally and personally. During his time in San Antonio, Green became known not just for his sharpshooting and defense, but also for embodying the culture of accountability and selflessness that Popovich instilled in the organization.

Victor Wembanyama, the franchise’s current cornerstone and 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, also shared a message on X, formerly Twitter, calling it “an honor to be a part” of Popovich’s 29-year run. He thanked the coach for his wisdom and leadership, calling him “a great and inspiring person.”

With Popovich stepping into a full-time front office role, the Spurs have named Mitch Johnson as the team’s new head coach moving forward. Johnson, who served as interim head coach while Popovich recovered from a stroke this past season, led the Spurs to a 31-45 record.

Popovich’s departure from the sidelines marks the end of an era for the NBA and the Spurs. But as Green’s message illustrates, his legacy continues to resonate with former players who credit him for shaping their careers and lives far beyond the game.