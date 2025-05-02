With the news of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich stepping down from the role, many were theorizing who would be his successor, though those would be shot down due to the team announcing Mitch Johnson as the replacement.

While the NBA world reacts to the news of the Spurs legend, there was one analyst who thought the team should have hired Becky Hammon as the next head coach.

On ESPN's “First Take,” after the news broke of Popovich moving to team president after being head coach for 29 years, Jay Williams threw the Las Vegas Aces head coach's name into the ring for the San Antonio job.

With Johnson now the permanent replacement, Williams mentioned Hammon's name due to her winning championships in the WNBA and already working under Popovich as an assistant from 2014-2021.

“I will throw out a name that I think would be an incredible move, and it'd be such a Gregg Popovich-like, same with RC Buford, Becky Hammon,” Williams said.

“I mean, talk about a through line, talk about championship experience with the Las Vegas Aces, talk about the first woman head coach in the first in the NBA, the Spurs, or an organization to make a move like that, she would deserve it, and she would be an absolute beast as a head coach. She spent time with the organization here; we all know how she acts.”

"She would be an absolute beast as a head coach"

Spurs' Gregg Popovich releases statement, Mitch Johnson promoted

Since the Spurs were expecting the return of Popovich from health scares this season, many were shocked to see the Hall of Fame head coach move to a new role after a legendary career with the team. In the 29 years with the franchise, he is the winningest head coach in NBA history, has won five titles, and has many more accolades.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement released by the team on social media. “I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff, and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community, and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Coach Pop transitions to Spurs President of Basketball Operations

It seemed that the team had a plan in place if Popovich wouldn't return as head coach this past season or next as the news of Johnson replacing him was quick. Even though Hammon would have been a popular choice, Johnson has also been with San Antonio for a decade and was the interim when Popovich left early in the season with health issues.

With a team led by Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs are looking to improve after finishing 34-48, which put them 13th in the Western Conference.