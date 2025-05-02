San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama publicly reflected on Gregg Popovich’s departure from coaching on Friday, after the franchise announced the longtime head coach would step down and transition full-time into his role as Team President.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 French phenom and centerpiece of the Spurs’ rebuild, shared his gratitude for Popovich on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“29 years. Coach, thank you for your wisdom, for your leadership, for the culture you created… But most importantly for being a great and inspiring person,” Wembanyama wrote. “It was an honor to be a part of those 29 years. Wishing you the best on your new chapter,” he added, punctuating the post with a goat emoji.

Popovich, 76, is stepping away after a historic 29-year run as the Spurs’ head coach. He exits the sidelines as the NBA’s all-time winningest coach with 1,422 regular-season victories. Under his leadership, San Antonio claimed five NBA championships and became a model of consistency and excellence throughout his tenure.

Mitch Johnson takes over as head coach with Victor Wembanyama leading Spurs into post-Gregg Popovich era

The franchise also confirmed that interim head coach Mitch Johnson has been promoted to the permanent role moving forward. Johnson, who took over midseason after Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November, guided the team to a 31-45 record. Popovich remained focused on his recovery for the remainder of the year, while continuing to influence the organization in his executive capacity.

Popovich had served as the Spurs' head coach since 1996, overseeing multiple generations of success that included Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. In recent years, he had taken on a more developmental approach, mentoring younger talent including Wembanyama, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama’s sophomore season was cut short due to a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder shortly after the All-Star break. Despite the setback, the 21-year-old showed flashes of generational talent, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 46 contests. He shot 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range.

With Johnson now officially leading the bench, the Spurs are expected to continue their rebuild with Wembanyama at the center of the franchise’s future plans. Johnson, 38, has spent over a decade in the organization, working closely with both players and coaching staff. His promotion marks a new chapter in Spurs history, one that still bears Popovich’s fingerprints as he transitions to a full-time executive role.

As the Spurs prepare for the 2025-26 season, Popovich’s departure from the bench signals the end of an era — but also a passing of the torch to the next generation of leadership and talent in San Antonio.