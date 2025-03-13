San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending surgery. Fox will go under the knife to correct tendon damage in his left pinkie finger. After losing All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs lost their second starter to a season-ending injury. The Spurs topped the Dallas Mavericks 126-116 on Wednesday as Fox's near triple-double (32 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds) led all scorers in his last performance of 2024-25.

After the news on Fox's injured finger broke, the reason the Spurs elected to shut down their starting point guard was revealed, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Fox suffered the tendon injury during training camp in October and played through the ailment all season,” Shams reported. “For the Spurs and Fox, the decision to undergo surgery now was made to expedite the healing process and gain offseason chemistry with the roster based on recovery.”

The Spurs' decision to treat Fox's finger now is best for De'Aaron and the organization in an attempt to avoid a setback in the future. After Fox was traded from the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline, he played in 17 games for the Spurs. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. Beforehand, he scored the only 60-point game of the regular season on November 15 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which set the Kings' franchise record for most points scored in a game.

De'Aaron Fox on Spurs losing Victor Wembanyama

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox recently addressed losing Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season. Now, he joins Wembanyama and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who was officially ruled out for the season after suffering from a stroke earlier in the 2024-25 campaign.

After beating the Mavericks, Fox addressed playing without Wembanyama.

“It's definitely difficult without Vic. At the end of the day, some of the best teams in the league, when their best players aren't playing they still find a way to get wins,” Wembanyama said.

The Spurs will host the Hornets on Friday.