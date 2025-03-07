De'Aaron Fox will be returning to Sacramento for the first time since the Kings traded him, and it looks like there is animosity between him and the organization. While the Kings were in a tough stretch during the season, they surprisingly fired Mike Brown, which left many people thinking it was Fox's fault.

Leading up to his return, Fox spoke about how he felt the Kings handled the situation.

“You fire the coach, and you don't do an interview?” Fox said via ESPN's Michael C. Wright. “So, all the blame was on me. Did it weigh on me? No. I don't give a f—. But the fact y'all are supposed to be protecting your player and y'all let that happen. … I felt at the time the organization didn't have my back.”

Fox apparently had already let the organization know if they fired Brown, he was going to play out his contract and look to go somewhere else in free agency. With the Kings already knowing the consequences, they jumped ahead and decided to trade him so they could get value for him.

“The energy shifted and what's understood doesn't need to be explained,” Fox said. “If I finished my contract there, then they knew what was going to happen next and it was because y'all fired another coach. That's why I said in the interview after Mike was fired and we were in L.A. [on Dec. 28], they knew where I stood and there was nothing more to be said.”

It will be interesting to see what the reception is for Fox when he steps on the court after all the years he has been with the team. He helped them get to the playoffs two years ago and had been the driving force of the team since he got drafted. Now, he's looking to create new magic with the San Antonio Spurs and their young core.