De'Aaron Fox had a big highlight during the San Antonio Spurs' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Midway through the third quarter with the Spurs up 84-71, San Antonio made a steal as they found a wide-open Fox on the fastbreak. With the huge amount of space, the star guard took his time as he went up in the air and threw down the windmill dunk.

The highlight wowed the Memphis crowd, as the Spurs grew their lead to 15 following the play.

How De'Aaron Fox, Spurs played against Grizzlies

De'Aaron Fox had a solid performance in the San Antonio Spurs' 130-128 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs held a 77-58 lead at halftime, but the Grizzlies responded by outscoring their opponents 38-22 in the third quarter. This had the score be at 99-96 going into the fourth quarter. Both teams traded blows in the last 12 minutes, but San Antonio made enough plays to escape with the road win. Fox contributed with nine of the team's 31 points to lead them to victory.

Fox finished with a stat line of 20 points, seven assists, three rebounds, a steal, and a block. He shot 7-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Stephen Castle led the team in scoring with 24 points and seven assists off the bench, while Devin Vassell provided 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

San Antonio improved to 25-33 on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers and two games behind the Phoenix Suns.

Following the win over the Grizzlies, the Spurs will prepare for their next matchup, returning home. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.