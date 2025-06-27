Dylan Harper's workout with Giannis Antetokounmpo may have lasted just one day—but it could shape the San Antonio Spurs rookie’s entire NBA career. Before even setting foot on an NBA court, Harper experienced the kind of intensity and precision that defines greatness, thanks to a grueling offseason session with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

The story came to light during Harper’s appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn, the podcast hosted by Carmelo Anthony. When asked about his pre-draft training a day after Harper was taken No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, he recalled his jaw-dropping introduction to Antetokounmpo’s workout routine.

Dylan Harper realized working out with Giannis is a GRIND after staying in the same spot for 20 minutes 😂 "He not gonna leave the spot until it's perfect … I was trying to play 1v1 the whole time with him." pic.twitter.com/V8dSKt0M7n — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It kind of switched my brain… how he just approached the workout was probably the best part about it.”

Harper was expecting a day of one-on-one play with the two-time NBA MVP. What he got was a masterclass in NBA discipline and detail. The session began with an unrelenting focus on repetition and precision—staying at one shooting spot for 20 minutes, refusing to move on until it was perfect. For Harper, used to quick-paced drills, it was a shock.

“He not gonna leave the spot until it’s perfect… I was trying to play 1v1 the whole time with him.”

More than just a physical challenge, the workout became a mental shift. Antetokounmpo emphasized “kill spots”—areas on the floor where an elite player can dominate, even against a Defensive Player of the Year. The lesson was clear, slow is smooth, and smooth becomes unstoppable.

“You can’t be perfect, but you can get close to perfect.”

That mindset fits perfectly within San Antonio’s elite NBA player development model, an approach tailored for maximizing the potential of high draft picks like Harper. For Spurs rookies, disciplined focus and purposeful work have always been cornerstones of the franchise’s identity, as seen in the careers of Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Victor Wembanyama, and Stephon Castle.

With back-to-back Rookie of the Year honors already secured by their top selections, Harper now sets his sights on extending the streak to a third straight season. This wasn’t just a training day. It was a blueprint for success.

“He might not be going the fastest, but he’s going the hardest in the gym.”

That takeaway matters. Harper arrives in San Antonio with more than talent—he brings a work ethic shaped by one of the game’s greats: his father, Ron Harper. The Harper era might just be getting underway in Texas, but Spurs fans can take comfort knowing their top pick already understands what it takes to reach the top.