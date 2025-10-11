Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama had a solid connection during the San Antonio Spurs' preseason matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Harper is preparing for his first season in the NBA, being the Spurs' second overall pick of the 2025 draft. Wembanyama is getting ready for his third campaign, being the team's first overall pick of the 2023 draft.

Their notable highlight took place in the final minute of the first quarter. Harper was on the fastbreak as Wembanyama sprinted to the other side of the court. The rookie guard kept track of the star big man as he lobbed up the pass to Wembanyama for the tough two-handed alley-oop dunk.

DYLAN HARPER LOBS IT UP TO WEMBY FOR THE JAM 💥 WOW! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/v4Y1f7e3EP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played 1st half against Jazz

Article Continues Below

It was a great highlight for Victor Wembayama and Dylan Harper to have as they develop chemistry with one another. In the meantime, they have done well to have the Spurs take a 72-55 lead at halftime.

The game started out close as San Antonio only led 34-30 after the first quarter. Following Harper and Wembanyama's highlight to end the period, their squad went on to outscore the Jazz 38-25 in the second quarter.

Shot efficiency and rebounding are playing key roles so far. The Spurs stand out with a shooting accuracy of 54.8% while grabbing 26 rebounds. It hasn't been the same for the Jazz, converting just 44.7% of their attempts while getting 13 rebounds.

Three players have scored in double-digits on San Antonio's behalf so far. Wembanyama leads the way with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He is shooting 6-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Devin Vassell comes next with 14 points and two rebounds, Keldon Johnson has 11 points and five rebounds, while Harper has nine points and two assists.

After this matchup, the Spurs will be on the road for their next preseason contest. They face the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.