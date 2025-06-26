The San Antonio Spurs added guard help next to Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Draft. Last season's top overall pick himself surprised Dylan Harper with a phone call.

The Rutgers basketball star landed No. 2 overall behind Cooper Flagg in Wednesday's first round. Harper made his rounds in shaking hands and hugging others before posing with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

But Harper received a life-changing phone call after meeting with Silver. He went viral for having this surprise conversation with “Wemby.”

“I play for the Spurs, my name is Vic [Victor Wembanyama].” Victor Wembanyama called newly drafted Spur Dylan Harper to celebrate 😅 (via @spurs)

Both men acknowledged they're going to have fun together. But a lot of work is ahead. Wembanyama also encouraged that Harper should celebrate his draft movement on Wednesday night. But again, suggested to get lots of rest before they hit the ground running together.

Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyama fueling new Spurs era

San Antonio is known for putting together stellar duos.

George Gervin and Larry Kenon were an iconic pairing. Same with Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili — as the duo won NBA titles together. Tim Duncan and David Robinson rose as one more dynamic pairing for the franchise during the late 1990s, including winning the franchise's first NBA title together in 1999.

Now “Wemby” has his potential running mate in the highly anticipated rookie. The franchise also brings Stephon Castle into the fold as a past NBA Rookie of the Year winner.

But Harper brings his own flair for dynamics on the floor. Harper is fresh off averaging 19.4 points per game for what became a loaded Scarlet Knights team featuring multiple first round talents. Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz) landed at No. 5 to the Utah Jazz.

Harper enters S.A. hearing renewed hype and enthusiasm for Spurs basketball. The newest member of the Spurs will also carry high expectations. He adds a new and needed scoring guard.

He's also part of an era that will pivot out of the Gregg Popovich era. The legendary head coach is taking on the president role of the Spurs. Mitch Johnson is now succeeding the five-time NBA title winner. And Johnson will coach intriguing new talent that now includes the Rutgers sharpshooter.