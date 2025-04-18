Legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who suffered a mild stroke in the Frost Bank Center in November of 2024, left a local restaurant in an ambulance on Tuesday night, per TMZ Sports.

First responders were called to tend to an elderly person who fainted. They transported the five-time NBA champion to the hospital with non-life-threatening injury or illness.

Popovich is said to have been in the establishment for almost two hours before this unknown issue arose. He stepped away from the Spurs' bench to recover, so this potential setback is obviously concerning.

The 76-year-old has more wins than any other HC in NBA history, sitting well ahead of all active coaches with 1,422 (Doc Rivers is next with 1,162). Popovich's Hall of Fame legacy is already set regardless of if he leads San Antonio for another game.

But he clearly intended to helm the early stages of the Victor Wembanyama era, as illustrated by his decision to sign a five-year contract extension in the summer of 2023. Chris Paul joined the franchise last offseason in large part to play under the three-time NBA Coach of the Year. Unfortunately, life is not always plan-proof.

Popovich has not given any indication about his possible retirement, but his status for next season is presumably uncertain. He met with the Spurs in February to officially announce he would not come back to coach during the 2024-25 campaign, leaving the duties to acting HC Mitch Johnson.

What was supposed to be an exciting year centered around San Antonio basketball has instead revolved around serious medical problems. Wembanyama was shut down on Feb. 20 due to a blood clot in his shoulder. He was in attendance for the men's national championship game between winner Florida and runner-up Houston on April 7, though, giving people cause for optimism.

The Spurs community wants similar reassurance regarding the condition of Gregg Popovich. ClutchPoints will update you on his status as more information is made available.