Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins drew attention Thursday night after comparing San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to himself during a postgame segment on NBA Today.

The remarks came following San Antonio’s 135-123 win over the Dallas Mavericks, a performance in which Wembanyama again showcased his expanding offensive range and all-around impact.

Perkins said Wembanyama’s approach reflects his refusal to be confined to traditional expectations for a player of his size.

“Victor Wembanyama, he refuse to let us put him in a box, right? Like people was complaining that we want him to go more inside – he took those trey balls yesterday and he’s knocking them down. He’s a prime example of me.”

Kendrick Perkins on Victor Wembanyama “He’s a prime example of me” pic.twitter.com/wR4CM7rgSi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2026

Kendrick Perkins explains Victor Wembanyama comparison as Spurs surge

Perkins later clarified the comparison by pointing to Wembanyama’s willingness to defy conventional tendencies on the floor.

“While everybody else is going right, I typically go left. And that’s what he does.”

Wembanyama, 22, is in his third NBA season and delivered one of his most complete performances of the year against Dallas. He finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals while shooting 9-for-14 from the field, 5-for-9 from three-point range and 6-for-8 from the free throw line in 34 minutes.

The Spurs’ center continues to anchor San Antonio’s surge up the Western Conference standings. Through 37 games this season, including 28 starts, Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. He is also posting career highs in efficiency, shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 29.1 minutes per contest.

San Antonio improved to 35-16 with the win and will return home Saturday to host Dallas again. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Prime Video as the Spurs look to extend their winning streak to four games.