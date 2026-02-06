The Dallas Mavericks have been through ups and downs these past two seasons, but it seems as if they're ready to turn a new leaf moving forward. After trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, it feels clear as ever that the keys are being given to Cooper Flagg to take over the team, and he looks to be ready for the moment.

At the same time, he won't forget the memories that he made with guys such as Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum, and he spoke about the trades following their game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“It’s tough,” Flagg said via Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News. “They were all amazing guys to be around, on and off the court. I wish them all the best, and I’m just blessed to be here. Moving forward, whoever is out there on the court with me and the rest of the guys, I'm just looking forward to trying to get better and compete at a really high level.”

Flagg was then asked what gives him the confidence that the future is bright for the franchise.

“We still have some really great guys here. Guys like Naji [Marshall], Max [Christie], PJ [Washington]… We have a really bright future, and we can continue to keep competing and getting better every single day,” Flagg said.

The way Flagg has played over the past few weeks, the Mavericks should be in good hands moving forward, and it will be imperative that they put the right players around him to succeed. Flagg is already breaking rookie records and putting his name in history books, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he continued to do so as the season goes along.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Flagg and the Mavericks beyond this season.