After Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller found success in a blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers, his 26-point performance led to a 111-106 upset against the San Antonio Spurs, stretching a winning streak to six. Miller has scored 20+ points in all six of the Hornets' consecutive wins, including his 30-point performance against the 76ers. Then, he led six players in double figures in a five-point win against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Miller has been on a tear lately, leading his Hornets team through their six-game winning streak.

Brandon Miller has been SENSATIONAL during the Hornets 6-game winning streak 🔥 26 PTS – 8 REBS – 2 ASTS

23 PTS – 6 REBS – 2 ASTS

26 PTS – 1 REB – 3 ASTS

30 PTS – 8 REBS – 2 ASTS

21 PTS – 11 REBS – 7 ASTS

20 PTS – 2 REBS – 4 ASTS pic.twitter.com/O6UvIumZwL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

Miller is averaging 24.3 points, 6,0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across the Hornets' six-game winning streak. While Miller is in his second consecutive season of averaging 20+ points per game, his 37.7% shooting clip from behind the 3-point arc, and 0.9 blocks per game this season are career-bests.

Miller talked about how his confidence is at an all-time high, per Hornets Reddit.

“I feel great, my confidence level is high. I take my hat off to my teammates every night, because without them I wouldn’t have games like this, without their trust,” Miller said. “So as long as I keep trusting them, we’re gonna keep pushing these wins to the city of Charlotte.”

🎙️ Brandon Miller: "I feel great. Confidence level is high." "I take my hat off to my teammates every night, because I wouldn't have games like this without their trust. So long as I just keep trusting them, we're gonna keep pushing these wins to the city of Charlotte." pic.twitter.com/F9FjOyiHx6 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 26, 2026

With a well-balanced attack, Miller, LaMelo Ball (16 points), and Miles Bridges (14 points) combined for 56 points, including six threes against the Spurs. Colin Sexton led the bench with 21 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point arc. The Hornets improved to 22-28.

Brandon Miller on Hornets' duo alongside LaMelo Ball

Amidst the his team's recent success, Hornets' Brandon Miller talked about playing alongside LaMelo Ball, and the impact he knew the two would have with a healthy squad. Miller reminded everyone of what he said at the start of the 2025-26 season.

“I've been saying it for a long time now… when he's healthy, it could be a dangerous season for any team that steps on the floor with us. Him being our leader—the head of the snake—it goes a long way for us and the young core,” Miller said.

🎙️ Brandon Miller on LaMelo Ball's impact: "I've been saying it for a long time now… when he's healthy, it could be a dangerous season for any team that steps on the floor with us. Him being our leader—the head of the snake—it goes a long way for us and the young core." pic.twitter.com/cUebNGAk9P — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 27, 2026

The Hornets will look to extend their winning streak to seven when they host the Pelicans on Monday.