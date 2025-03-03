Right before the San Antonio Spurs announced that Hall of Fame Head Coach Gregg Popovich would not return to the bench this season, he addressed the team. New star De'Aaron Fox had not seen Pop in person since he joined the franchise. Harrison Barnes, like Fox acquired via trade from the Sacramento Kings, only played five regular season games for the winningest coach in NBA history. Both shared their reactions to the 76-year-old's first meeting with the squad since suffering a mild stroke in early November.

About a week and a half after Popovich left the Frost Bank Center before what would prove to be the last time this season, the organization addressed the reported health condition. A month later, the coach, who is now in his 29th year as the head of the franchise, provided an update through a press release that alluded he'd return. The team's CEO, RC Buford, echoed that sentiment while the team was in Paris, France, in late January. It all led up to the late February announcement that Pop would not return this season.

Spurs react to Gregg Popovich's meeting

Fox had chatted with Popovich since becoming a Spur.

“I talked to him whenever I got traded just on the phone,” the 27-year guard said. “That was my first time seeing him since being a Spur. It was definitely great.”

On their annual “Rodeo Road Trip” since early February, the Spurs stopped in San Antonio on the month's second to last day in between games in Houston and Memphis. Popovich met with the players at the practice facility. Barnes said it didn't take long for the fiery coach to revert to form. In admitting that plenty of four-letter words were sprinkled into the address, the 13-year-veteran put it simply.

“Crazy on us,” is how Barnes described Popovich's approach for between 30 seconds to a minute.

“I think it's inspirational going through the things that he's going through, Fox said. “Him trying to fight back just to be out there is a testament to who he is as a person.”

A 2023 NBA All-Star, Fox has seen plenty of Pop from the other bench over his first seven full seasons in the NBA. He hopes to play for the legendary coach one day, but understands it won't happen this season. In fact, he endorses it.

“It's about his life, this isn't about basketball. It was definitely great seeing him,” Fox added. “You continue to pray for him, you continue to want him to get better because it's much bigger than basketball.”

In dealing for Fox, the Spurs added a young, clutch veteran who should fit nicely with Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs generational talent also attended the gathering. Like Pop, Wemby won't return this season.

“You can tell that he really wants to get back out there, but he says if he can't be one hundred percent himself then he's doing everybody a disservice,” Fox admitted of his head coach.

While they round out this season, the Spurs hope 2025-2026 proves a showcase for what they can be at full strength.