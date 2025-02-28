One of the few bright spots in the San Antonio Spurs season that's becoming increasingly frustrating has been Stephon Castle. The rookie from UConn's play rose to the spotlight post All-Star Break when acting head coach Mitch Johnson limited his playing time in consecutive games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

After combining for 18 points in his three previous contests, Castle put up 22 in a 118-106 loss at the Houston Rockets. Yet, the NBA Rising Star MVP doesn't consider it a return to form.

“I wouldn't say it was a bounce back game,” Castle said.

He then continued with reasoning that may surprise some folks.

“I don't think I felt too far out of rhythm.”

Those who've watched the collegiate champion this season have become accustomed to the 15 points he averages per contest when Castle starts. Two points followed by four points in two match-ups vs. the Pelicans seemed like a far cry.

“I mean, I know the last couple I haven't been playing like myself, but just trying to build confidence and get back to the way we were playing before the break.”

Stephon Castle shares his perspective

Johnson played Castle 30 minutes vs. the Rockets. The game before he logged just 12 minutes.

“I thought he fought. Early on, he had a few decisions where he got in between. He's a young player that's trying to get out of a rough patch, so to speak, in his own head,” Johnson said.

Asked about the balance between being over-coached and simply going out there and competing, Castle left little doubt about where he stands.

“I just want to play honestly. Getting the reps is the most important thing, trying to work through mistakes. Not really overthink too much. But, at the end of the day, just not getting too big headed on makes and misses and letting that lead to turnovers and mistakes on the defensive end.”

“When you're trying to make the right play every time, sometimes it takes away your instincts” Johnson said, echoing Castle's sentiments. “That's when he and most players are playing at their best and I think he got into a rhythm where he just played. We saw some of the Steph that we all know. which was good to see.”

Castle ranks fourth on the Spurs in scoring this season at 12.6 per contest. His 22 in Houston served as a team high for a squad that found itself five and a half games outside of the Western Conference Play-In.

“I'm feeling good. Just trying to win games. Been frustrated recently with these losses, but trying to keep watching film, see what we can get better and try to work toward getting back in the win column,” the 20-year-old said.

Following the loss to the Rockets, the Spurs will play the ninth consecutive and final game of their annual Rodeo Road Trip and their 11th straight game away from San Antonio when a jaunt to Austin is included.

“It's been tough. Road games are always tough,” Castle admitted. “Constant traveling, getting used to being on the road. It's hard to really get used to it honestly, but trying to fight through it, not get complacent and realize that we still have a job to do.”

It's a mantra Stephon Castle seems to have picked up. No matter where he is.