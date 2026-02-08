With an almost orchestral command of the court, Stephon Castle shepherded the San Antonio Spurs to a 138-125 win versus the Dallas Mavericks. The second-year guard recorded a career-high 40 points, with 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple-double. He became only the fifth player in Spurs history to achieve a 30-point triple-double, joining Dejounte Murray (three times), David Robinson (two times), Victor Wembanyama (two times), and Alvin Robertson.

Castle made 15 of 19 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, and converted 7 of 10 free throws. He also contributed three steals and a block in 32 minutes, joining the likes of Wilt Chamberlain as one of the few players in NBA history to surpass 75 percent shooting in a 40-point triple-double game. His night of dominion crescendoed with a signature windmill dunk over a missed shot that put San Antonio ahead 129-108 with just over six minutes remaining.

Commanding the tempo from the opening whistle, the Spurs built an 11-point lead after the first quarter, which blossomed into an 81-67 halftime lead, the highest point total in a half for San Antonio this season. Devin Vassell scored 17 points, with Wembanyama chiming in a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Moreover, De'Aaron Fox contributed 15 points, and bench players Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant each added 11 points. The Spurs, converting 55.6 percent of their field-goal attempts and controlling the paint, transfigured the game into a rapid-fire exhibition beyond Dallas's grasp.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson led all Mavericks scorers with 19 points. Marvin Bagley III, Dallas's newest addition from the Anthony Davis trade to the Washington Wizards, scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Brandon Williams contributed 18 points. Rookie Cooper Flagg's four-game spree of 30-plus points met its halt, as he finished with 14 points and remained off the floor in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks have now lost seven consecutive games, including the season series to San Antonio.

The Spurs, now winners of nine of their last 12 games and on a four-game streak, improved to 36-16, keeping them in second place in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beginning their annual Rodeo Road Trip, the Spurs will face the Los Angeles Lakers next on Tuesday night.