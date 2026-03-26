The Denver Broncos are no longer chasing relevance. They're really setting their sights on a ring, and rightfully so, too. After years of recalibration, the franchise has re-emerged as one of the AFC’s most complete and intimidating teams. In today’s NFL, though, the climb from contender to champion often hinges on subtle upgrades, not headline splashes. For Sean Payton and George Paton, the 2026 NFL Draft represents exactly that opportunity. It's a chance to unearth the kind of sleepers who can potentially tilt postseason games. For Denver, those marginal gains could mean everything.

Redefined Broncos

Finishing with a stellar 14-3 record, Denver won games and dictated terms. The defense, anchored by the perennial excellence of Patrick Surtain II, evolved into a suffocating unit that ranked third in the league in points allowed. Fans saw the maturation of the roster in real-time as the team clinched the No. 1 seed and ended a decade-long drought of postseason irrelevance. The Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills was a masterclass in grit. However, the season ultimately ended in heartbreak during a frigid AFC Championship game against the Patriots.

Losing the starting quarterback to an ankle injury in the waning moments of the Divisional Round proved to be a hurdle too high for the backup unit to clear in the title game. Still, the foundation was laid. That 10-7 loss in the snow wasn't an ending. It felt more like a baseline. The Broncos proved they belonged at the top, and the 2025 campaign served as a 17-game proof of concept for the “Payton Way.”

Offseason sets the tone

As the 2026 free agency period unfolded, Paton and Payton opted for precision over reckless spending. The strategy was to retain the core that brought them to the brink of a Super Bowl while making one massive, league-altering splash. That splash came in the form of a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. That move provides the vertical threat to complement the physical presence of Courtland Sutton. By reuniting Waddle with his former collegiate teammate Surtain II, Denver injected a new level of explosive energy into the locker room.

Beyond the Waddle trade, the front office re-signed vital veterans like Alex Singleton and JK Dobbins to ensure the locker room chemistry remained intact. They let go of aging assets and navigated the salary cap with a veteran’s touch. They also freed up space by restructuring Quinn Meinerz’s deal. The result is a team that has patched its most glaring holes while maintaining the flexibility to be aggressive during the draft.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

When searching for a sleeper, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren stands out as the kind of player who quietly transforms a unit from great to suffocating. In Denver's scheme, where disguises and post-snap movement are foundational, having a safety with true range and instincts is non-negotiable. McNeil-Warren checks those boxes, and then some.

What immediately jumps off the tape is his ability to process. He doesn’t just react; he anticipates. Whether it’s reading a quarterback’s eyes or diagnosing route combinations, McNeil-Warren consistently arrives at the right place at the right time. That “centerfield” presence is critical in an AFC loaded with quarterbacks who thrive on attacking the intermediate middle of the field.

That said, what makes him particularly intriguing for Denver is his versatility. He’s comfortable dropping deep, stepping into the box, or matching up with tight ends in coverage. Paired with Surtain II on the outside, McNeil-Warren would complete the secondary.

OL Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Championship football often comes down to who controls the line of scrimmage. The Broncos learned that lesson firsthand. Yes, their offensive line has been solid. That said, there’s always room to future-proof a critical position group. Max Iheanachor fits that vision perfectly.

At 6-foot-6 and north of 320 pounds, Iheanachor will immediately command attention. However, what separates him from other linemen in his mold is his movement. Iheanachor is surprisingly nimble, able to mirror pass rushers while maintaining balance and leverage. In Payton’s offense, that reliability is invaluable.

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In the run game, Iheanachor is exactly what Denver needs. He generates movement at the point of attack and consistently opens lanes for backs to exploit. His ability to anchor against power rushers can also keep the pocket clean against interior pressure, which often disrupts even the most well-designed plays.

Iheanachor may not carry the hype of higher-profile prospects. Still, that’s precisely what makes him a sleeper. Iheanachor represents stability, durability, and long-term value. For the Broncos, that kind of investment in the trenches could pay dividends for years.

DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

If there’s one final evolution Denver’s defense needs, it’s a true disruptor in the middle. Broncos need someone who actively dismantles offensive game plans. Lee Hunter brings that kind of presence.

Hunter thrives in the chaos of the interior. His first step is explosive, allowing him to penetrate gaps before blockers can fully engage. Of course, he also possesses the strength to hold his ground against double teams. That makes him a rare dual-threat on the defensive line.

In a 3-4 alignment, that versatility is invaluable. Hunter would free up linebackers like Alex Singleton to play faster and more aggressively. More importantly, his ability to collapse the pocket from the inside would directly impact opposing quarterbacks. That would force them off their spots and into uncomfortable situations.

That’s the kind of disruption that doesn’t always show up in traditional statistics but defines elite defenses. He’s also a sleeper because his contributions are often subtle. Within Denver’s system, though, his impact could be anything but.

Final step

The Broncos have built something real. The identity is clear, the culture is established, and the results speak for themselves. As close as they came in 2025, though, the next step requires precision-finding players who amplify strengths and eliminate weaknesses.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Max Iheanachor, and Lee Hunter embody exactly what Denver needs: intelligence, physicality, and untapped upside. In a league where championships are often decided by the smallest margins, these are the kinds of additions that can quietly, but decisively, push a contender over the top.