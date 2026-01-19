After Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards admitted that Victor Wembanyama's rapid ascension among the game's greats is the reason he saves some of his best for the San Antonio Spurs, ClutchPoints informed the Silver and Black's generational talent about Anthony's comments.

Though not quite as forthright, Wemby was almost equally as candid.

“It's an honor and it's the best thing to have the best players go as hard as they can, because, first of all, it makes us better,” the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft shared with ClutchPoints.

“It makes me better.”

"It's an honor and it's the best thing to have the best players go as hard as they can…it makes us better, it makes me better

It's a show of respect (per) standings, we are a respectable team"⬇️ -Asked Vic about Anthony Edwards saying he's the reason Ant gets up for the #Spurs pic.twitter.com/CZFcJNWgrE — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 18, 2026

A three-time NBA All-Star still in his mid 20's, Edwards had a career night all the way around in the 126-123 loss in the Alamo City. His 55 points were a personal best as were the 26 for a quarter he put up in a tantalizing fourth period. For his part, the Spurs leading scorer carried that mantle again vs. the T'Wolves in matching a couple of Edwards' baskets in the fourth with some big shots of his own. Wembanyama answered with 12 of his 39 in the final stanza.

It's a back-and-forth that Edwards discussed with ClutchPoints.

“I loved it. I loved it,” Edwards continued. “I wish we could have just moved everybody out the way and just checked up. Me versus him.”

"They've got Wemby…"⬇️

-Asked Anthony Edwards what it is about the #Spurs that brings out some of his best About going toe-to-toe w/Vic…

"I love it. I wish we could've just move everybody out of the way…me vs. him" On who would win 1-1 in that scenario

"Me"

-Ant#PorVida pic.twitter.com/45Ey2TtUbi — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 18, 2026

The Spurs big man took Edwards' comments in stride.

“It's a show of respect and also of progress; of stepping up because now the standings make it so that we are a respectable team.”

Wembanyama and the Spurs sit second in the Western Conference, a place they've been for several weeks now. But two of the losses that help make up their 29-13 record have come to the Timberwolves, who at 27-16, rank fourth in the conference following their first setback to San Antonio this season.

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama responded to several Anthony Edwards comments about him

Before revealing in real time that he took Edwards' comments as a compliment, Wembanyama shared an aside with ClutchPoints.

“I don't know if this answers your question, but I definitely appreciate the person for being, you know, this honest,” the 7-foot-5 initially acknowledged of T'Wolves superstar counterpart.

“I think (in today's time) and in our job, I think it's a real power to have the strength to be honest about things. Like, he's not backing away from the questions.”

Wemby didn't back away from questions about Edwards' thoughts either. The Timberwolves guard also admitted that he's going to try and dunk on Wembanyama at some point. Given their ages, 24 and 22 respectively, it's a reality the younger Spurs star understands.

“Well, I know for sure. (He's) just trying to dunk on everybody, so I'm not an exception,” Wemby said of Edwards.

“I'll be up for the challenge. Of course, if he's got a good momentum and if I'm just a little bit late, he might be not very forgiving, but it's fine,” the 2023-2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year runner-up continued. “I mean, I'll try over the years, I will try to block him more than he dunks on me.”

It's a battle, even beyond dunks and blocks, that the rest of the basketball world is set to embrace.