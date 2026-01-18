As good as Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards has been against the San Antonio Spurs, he may have been even better with his comments after his career night for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following 55 points in a thrilling 126-123 loss in the Alamo City, which came off the heels of Edwards' game-winner earlier in the week in Minneapolis against the Spurs, ClutchPoints asked the 24-year-old three-time All-Star what about San Antonio brings out his best.

“They've got Wemby,” Edwards admitted. “He's supposed to be face of the league, so I've always gotta get up for that one.”

ClutchPoints then followed up about the fourth quarter following their third meeting of the season – Minnesota won the first two with Edwards scoring 32 in their first match-up. While Edwards put up 26 in the final period, Wembanyama scored 16 of his 39 in the second half, including several shots that immediately countered some of the Timberwolves star's buckets.

“I loved it. I loved it,” Edwards continued. “I wish we could have just moved everybody out the way and just checked up. Me versus him,”

When ClutchPoints asked the two-time All-NBA Second Team selection what would happen should he play one-on-one vs. Wemby, Edwards didn't hesitate: “Me.”

Edwards repeated what he said several months back about not wanting the mantle of “face of the league.”

“Victor can have it,” the Edwards said. “I feel like you've got to carry this on your shoulders like people want you to be. And I'm going to be myself no matter what. So, I don't really want too much pressure.”

Like Edwards, Wembanyama is also a first overall pick, topping the 2023 NBA Draft as a player many labeled the best prospect since LeBron James.