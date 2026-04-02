Apr 2, 2026 at 10:07 AM ET

The upcoming season will sound different for the fans of the Baltimore Ravens—quite literally.

Radio announcer Gerry Sandusky, who has been the play-by-play voice of the Ravens for the past 20 years, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The Ravens penned a heartfelt message for Sandusky, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter on X. The team described him as “professional” and “passionate” and expressed its gratitude to Sandusky for his “long-lasting connection” with the fans.

“His signature ‘The hay is in the barn' proclamation signified more than just a Baltimore win. It was an exclamation point eliciting joy for everyone tuned into Ravens broadcasts or the ensuing highlights,” wrote the Ravens.

Gerry Sandusky, who has served as the voice of the Ravens as their play-by-play announcer for the past 20 seasons, is retiring. pic.twitter.com/xcRRANrRpt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2026

Fans saluted the 64-year-old Sandusky for being a big part of the Ravens' journey over the years.

“An absolute legend behind the mic. Baltimore Sundays won't feel the same without that iconic voice,” said @Rahul_7R07.

“What a career! 20 years calling Ravens football + decades at WBAL. You've been synonymous with Baltimore sports for so long,” added @Gene_February.

“Bro narrated every Lamar (Jackson) highlight, every playoff heartbreak, and every ‘That’s Ravens football’ moment. Baltimore about to sound different next year. Legend hanging up the mic. Well-deserved,” wrote @MacroInsidgzin.

“Ravens fans losing an icon today. Thank you, Gerry!” posted @iamibtaihaj08.

“And the hay is in the barn! Congrats on retirement!” commented @QGCPodcast.

Sandusky, who was born and grew up in Baltimore, started his broadcasting career in 1988. He first called the games of the Baltimore Orioles before being tapped by the Ravens as well. He witnessed the team win the Super Bowl in 2013.

Sandusky said it was time for retirement so he could spend more time with his family.