Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has arguably the most iconic chasedown block in NBA history. On Sunday, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama said: Hold my beer.

The Spurs hosted the Orlando Magic at Frost Bank Center, and Wembanyama quickly reminded everyone—once again—that he is a nightly highlight waiting to happen.

In the second quarter, Wembanyama had the ball stolen from him by Anthony Black. The 7-foot-4 unicorn, however, refused to give up. He honed in on Black before skying for the very ridiculous chasedown block, sending the ball back to Disney World.

Wemby had his sights set on the CHASE DOWN 🚫 What a hustle play from the alien! pic.twitter.com/VvrYcxGdfr — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2026

Really, how is that fair?

Every game, it seems the 22-year-old Wembanyama showcases something the human race has not seen before. He is truly out of this world. It is intimidating to think that the two-time All-Star is not even in his prime. With his size, length, and talent, it would not be surprising at all if he creates a dynasty with the Spurs.

Wembanyama's mindset is also in the right place. Wembanyama has often talked about acknowledging the process and the need to improve his craft, while also embracing being a leader.

With Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, and Keldon Johnson leading the charge, no one would want to go up against San Antonio in a seven-game series.

As of writing, the Spurs are trailing the Magic by a slim margin in the third quarter.

San Antonio is looking to bounce back after getting upset by the Charlotte Hornets, 111-106, on Saturday.