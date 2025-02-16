NBA All-Star Saturday Night is supposed to be a welcome form of entertainment, a source of comfort for sports fans who want to see their favorite players compete in a looser setting. “Compete” is the operative word, though. Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul of the San Antonio Spurs were definitely focused on winning, but their methods did not honor the fighting spirit of the festivities.

They took advantage of a flaw in the system during the annual Skills Challenge, or at least tried to. Because players are incentivized to prioritize time above all else, Wembanyama and Paul chose to haphazardly empty the rack of basketballs rather than actually put up a shot attempt. The clever yet inconsiderate strategy did not impress the fans in attendance at the Chase Center, who made their displeasure known, or the judges for that matter.

The Spurs duo was disqualified for the shenanigans and was even barred from speaking to TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Skills Challenge win, outlasting a field that also included local favorites Draymond Green and Moses Moody and rookie pair Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

Did the NBA send a message with Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul?

People attend this event to see some off-the-wall antics, but they demand intrigue above all else. The manner in which Wembanyama and Paul took a shortcut was objectively boring. That sort of thing does not play well in front of a crowd, or especially on live television. If they got away with the plan, the other participants might have had something to say.

Yes, in the grand scheme of things, it is only the Skills Challenge. Most people will forget about the whole thing by Sunday. But a precedent has to be set, especially amid ongoing criticism about the level of excitement surrounding NBA All-Star Weekend. Displaying a sense of awareness will be key going forward.

Spurs fans can take solace in knowing that this tactic was born out of ambition. Victor Wembanyama already said that he is taking the 2025 All-Star Game seriously, so hopefully the crowd will witness what he can do when he is actually trying to put the ball in the basket.