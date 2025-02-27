The San Antonio Spurs are still trying to figure out how to finish out their season on a positive note after losing star big man Victor Wembanyama for the year due to a blood clot in his shoulder. The shocking news derailed what had been a promising campaign for the Spurs up to that point, one that was accelerated by the team acquiring De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings at the NBA trade deadline.

Recently, former NBA point guard Patrick Beverley took to his own “Pat Bev Pod” to relay his thoughts on the situation.

“That’s scary, not only for basketball, but for Wemby… I think for De’Aaron Fox this is a good opportunity. Our main guy is down, let’s see what I can do with this team.”

Indeed, De'Aaron Fox figures to see a significant uptick in usage rate down the stretch of this season as he looks to keep the Spurs afloat in the absence of their best player.

What should the Spurs do now?

There are some who have suggested that the Spurs try to lose as many games as possible down the stretch of the 2024-25 season in hopes of securing the highest draft pick possible and retooling for next year. It should also be noted that the Spurs will have the freefalling Atlanta Hawks' first round pick in the upcoming draft as well.

Still, it's unlikely that Spurs players will be convinced to throw in the towel on this campaign, even as they sit several games back of the play-in line at the current juncture.

There can still be some value to be extracted from the rest of this season, including getting Fox more and more comfortable in his new threads, as well as seeing continued development from younger players like Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle.

Still, it's hard to overstate just how significant the Wembanyama situation was to not only the Spurs' season but the NBA landscape as a whole, as the former number one pick was likely to rack up a slew of accolades at this season's conclusion, including Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA.

In any case, the Spurs' season will resume on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.