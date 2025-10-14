San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama trained with Hakeem Olajuwon this summer, the Hall of Fame center who's revered as one of the greatest players. Wembanyama is one of the league's brightest stars. He also isn't shy about emerging to become the face of the NBA.

When Wembanyama looks ahead at his future he admits becoming the face of the NBA is something he envisions, he said, per Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls.

“Of course, and I think eventually there's just one face of the NBA,” Wembanyama said. “It's definitely there. Yes.”

In his second season, Wembanyama earned his first All-Star selection last season. He averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, and 3.7 assists per game last year before his season was cut short due to a blood clot diagnosis. Wembanyama played in only 46 games.

However, he's dominated throughout his previous two preseason outings, including a 27-point performance in 25 minuts as Wembanyama finished 9-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep. He also added 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in a 124-108 win preseason win against the Indiana Pacers.

Hakeem Olajuwon helps transform Victor Wembanyama

Ahead of the 2025-26, Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama spent time with Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon. Wembanyama has an appreciation for 1990s and 2000s stars, including Olajuwon, who worked with Wemby over the summer.

Wembanyama talked about what it was like to train with Olajuwon ahead of the upcoming season, per ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

“His advice felt natural. Even though it was a lot, it felt like I was absorbing it every day,” Wembanyama said. “It looked like it was a pleasure for him to teach. I would want to go again for sure.”

Heading into the upcoming season, Wembanyama's confident in saying he doesn't believe anyone worked harder during the offseason than he did.

“I can assure you nobody has trained like I did this summer,” Wembanyama said. “I think I’ve maxed out what I could do in one offseason. Now, I need to play basketball.”

The Spurs will host the Pacers in their last preseason game on Friday before facing the Spurs on Opening Night on October 22.