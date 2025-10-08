Victor Wembanyama has always embraced being a student of the game, and the San Antonio star's latest teacher may be the perfect one for his towering ambition. The San Antonio Spurs star spent part of his offseason training with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, seeking to add polish to his already versatile skill set.

Inside a secluded gym on Olajuwon’s ranch outside Houston, Wembanyama worked on footwork, leverage, and post moves. He also developed a variation of the famed “Dream Shake,” a move that once terrorized defenders across the league. At 62, Olajuwon still showcased the agility and precision that defined his career, and Wembanyama admitted he left impressed and inspired.

“His advice felt natural. Even though it was a lot, it felt like I was absorbing it every day,” Wembanyama said. “It looked like it was a pleasure for him to teach. I would want to go again for sure.”

A summer of transformation for Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama

The workouts were the highlight of an offseason in which Wembanyama pushed himself far beyond the typical training routine. The reigning Rookie of the Year spent time at a Shaolin temple in China, studied meditation, and trained in unfamiliar disciplines such as kung fu and soccer. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson called his young star “so intentional in the variety of ways that he tries to improve as a player and person.”

The connection with Olajuwon came after the two met at the NCAA men’s championship game in San Antonio. From there, the relationship grew into on-court lessons designed not just for a center but for what Olajuwon called “a big guard,” a player with the freedom to attack anywhere on the floor.

Wembanyama also sought guidance from Kevin Garnett, who shared his experiences as a fiery leader and competitor. Both mentors gave the 20-year-old Frenchman valuable lessons that he now carries into his second season.

“I can assure you nobody has trained like I did this summer,” Wembanyama said. “I think I’ve maxed out what I could do in one offseason. Now, I need to play basketball.”