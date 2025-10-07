Victor Wembanyama didn't take long to have a unique stat line during the San Antonio Spurs' preseason matchup against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Monday night.

Wembanyama played his first NBA game since his 2024-25 campaign ended short due to a blood clot. He took the remainder of the season and the entire summer to bring himself back to full health and strength, putting himself in great position to perform for San Antonio.

In just 16 minutes of play, Wembanyama was active on the court, per Polymarket Hoops. He finished with an amazing stat line of nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. He shot 3-of-3 from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Loong-Lions

It's a great showing for Victor Wembanyama's return to the court, helping the Spurs blow out the Loong-Lions 119-88 in their preseason opener.

San Antonio overwhelmed the Chinese side from start to finish, especially in the first half. They won the scoring battle 74-45 throughout the initial 24 minutes of play. Even as Guangzhou won the third quarter 27-18, it wasn't enough for them to pull off a rally as San Antonio controlled the momentum.

Shot accuracy, rebounding and playmaking made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs excelled with shooting splits of 53.8% overall, including 39.5% from downtown, while grabbing 52 rebounds and creating 31 assists. It wasn't the same for the Loong-Lions, having splits of 37.7% and 32.4% while securing just 30 rebounds and dishing out 19 assists.

Five players scored in double-digits on San Antonio's behalf. Julian Champagnie led the way with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 4-of-8 overall, including 4-of-7 from three. Keldon Johnson came next with 16 points and two rebounds, Luke Kornet had 16 points and four rebounds, while Carter Bryant provided 15 points. Meanwhile, Adam Flagler put up 10 points and six assists.

The Spurs will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Miami Heat on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.