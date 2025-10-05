San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has again gone viral. In San Antonio's annual open scrimmage held every training camp, the 7-foot-5 generational talent took just two dribbles from half court, stutter-stepped, and then bodied 7-foot-2 Luke Kornet for a massive two-handed slam. Comparisons to Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O'Neal, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant are flooding the internet.

While he may not have warned about this type of play exactly, Wemby did acknowledge the possibility, given his improved physique.

“Everything is a green light.”

This plays getting a lot of attention. And rightfully so. Maybe even more bonkers than the physicality against a guy who's no pushover,… Wemby dribbled it twice once he hit mid court. Twice. Before a dunk.#Spurs#GoSpursGo#PorVid https://t.co/KHhEVkFAO2 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) October 5, 2025

Since the start of official preseason workouts this past week, Wembanyama's upper body has looked noticeably more defined compared to February, which is when his 2024-25 season ended due to blood clots.

“I feel better, I look stronger, and the scale says I'm heavier.”

There may be a direct correlation between Wembanyama's frame and the noted play against his new teammate. In years past, the French phenom may not have had the strength to pull off such a power move.

Victor Wembanyama discusses off-season regimen

Before his flush in the scrimmage attended by more than 10,000 fans at the Spurs' home arena, Wemby raised some eyebrows with a statement during the team's annual media day.

“I can assure you nobody has trained like I did this summer. This is my best summer so far.”

Related, the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft was asked how much muscle he put on.

“I added a lot of pure mass, first of all. But you should ask the medical staff about all the scans and stuff.”

In not answering the question directly, Wembanyama did make something else clear.

“I've added muscle mass and my training this summer. It was brutal.”

Wembanyama's 2024-2025 season came to a halt at the end of the NBA All-Star Break after he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder. He had just played in his first All-Star game. More importantly, he was hoping to lead the a Spurs team that had just acquired star guard De'Aaron Fox into the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Instead, he was forced to watch the Silver and Black, who lost Fox to a season-ending injury of his own several weeks later. He not only missed out on another postseason opportunity, but he was also unable to play in this summer's FIBA Eurobasket competition.

“It's been months,” Wemby said, alluding to how long it's been since he played competitively. “The first part of it was coming back and rehabbing, and getting my abilities back. After that, it was just so much developing.”

Wemby's development centered on expanding his own game. Wembanyama has famously worked out with the aforementioned Garnett as well as fellow basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon. In fact, the move on Kornet appears to include handle with his dribble that may have been influenced by his time with KG.

“I can tell the progress is just incredible,” the Spurs' leading scorer said about his status in general.

It's progress the Spurs can't wait to discover, both for their bulkier superstar who's entering his third NBA season, and for themselves as they start 2025-2026.