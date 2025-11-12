The San Antonio Spurs and the league are witnessing Victor Wembanyama ascend in season two. Rashad McCants is one raving about the “impenetrable” weaponry the Spurs star is showing — even before launching his game-winner against the Chicago Bulls.

Wemby” is executing the deep arsenal of moves that turned him into the 2023 top NBA Draft pick. Wembanyama even hit a historic stat line not seen before in league history.

Players in NBA history to have a stat line of at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks and 5 made threes in a single game: – Victor Wembanyama That's the list 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5lGKGzZrzF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

McCants dished out his list of young talents he's impressed by with ClutchPoints. The co-host of “Gil's Arena” didn't hesitate to rave about “Wemby.”

“Oh man, his ability is limitless,” McCants began in his one-on-one with CP.

The past national champion with North Carolina then dove into what's really separating the Spurs star from his peers.

How ‘impenetrable' Rashad McCants believes Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is

McCants took notice of how the now 21-year-old star has become a student of the game.

“He's looked at histories of the game, that really helps you grow as a player and getting better,” McCants stated.

The past NBA guard then took notice of “Wemby” working on his craft when he's not under a league microscope.

“Then he's getting in the gym, taking shots, that's one aspect of sharpening your tools,” McCants said.

The 7-foot-4 French talent, however, presents a deadly mix of height advantage and building basketball handling skills to the floor. Traits the Soundbite King McCants has noticed.

“But when you can go and you can try out different weapons (in basketball) and you start to wield them and understand how they work, then put them in your arsenal, that's what makes you a better warrior,” McCants stated. “To be able to have a limitless amount of weapons to go through a defense and being able to be impenetrable.”

The Spurs' big man has already improved his points per game (25.7) from his past two seasons. Same with his blocks and rebounds per contest. He's become “impenetrable” in the eyes of McCants — and many across the NBA.