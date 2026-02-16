On Sunday evening, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama took part in the NBA All-Star game from Los Angeles, as a member of Team World. Unfortunately, Wembanyama's team didn't make it to the final round of the round robin tournament, but the Spurs star still put on an epic show for the fans in attendance at the Intuit Dome.

Wembanyama was representing France as a member of the World Team on Sunday, and recently, the star got 100% honest about his desire to play for his country at the World Cup qualifiers in 2027.

“Of course, that’s absolutely my goal,” Wembanyama said, per Maxime Aubin of LEquipe on X, formerly Twitter. “But I hope I won’t be able to make the first window — that would mean we went all the way to the NBA Finals. I hope the timing will be too tight (smiles). But for the August window, absolutely. That’s my goal to be there. Knock on wood, if I’m healthy.”

Spurs fans will also be hoping that Wembanyama is unavailable to participate in the first window on account of taking part in the NBA Finals. San Antonio has had a great first half-plus of the 2025-26 season, currently sitting comfortably in second place in the Western Conference, and having knocked off the first-place Thunder on four different occasions this season.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama has been playing at an otherworldly level this season, continuing to add to his offensive game, recently scoring 25 points in about seven minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers, while maintaining his status as the best defensive player in the game by a country mile.

While it's rare for a team to make an NBA Finals trip on its first playoff run together, the Spurs seem to have all the talent and confidence necessary to defy history and continue playing through June.