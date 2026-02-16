Amid all the groans about the perennially lackluster NBA All-Star Game, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama displayed an intense competitive fire that resonated with players on the court and those watching at home. He valiantly led a shorthanded and injury-limited Team World, posting 34 points and three blocks in 20 total minutes. Although the 7-foot-5 Frenchman was on the losing side, he still comported himself like someone who is expected to eventually become the face of the league.

Wembanyama addressed fans' All-Star-Game apathy by injecting passion into the proceedings. The exhibition contest will always have its flaws, but for the first time in ages, the conversation surrounding it is not overwhelmingly negative. And he is a big reason why. The 22-year-old made it a point to give the fans a better product. That is exactly the proactive approach Silver and company want to see from the sport's top players.

Wembanyama's efforts only reinforce the notion that he will soon become the NBA's torch-bearer. He is not campaigning for this privilege/responsibility, however. The 2024 All-Defensive First-Team selection firmly believes that such a transformation can only take place naturally, free from the media's prodding or his own self-promotion.

“I see what you’re trying to make me say, too,” Wembanyama told reporters when asked about players' reluctance to publicly make a claim for the title of future face of the NBA, per HoopsHype. “But I feel like it’s something that’s got to be natural. Social media, the NBA can promote whoever they want, but at the end of the day it’s going to be the best players—and who the people ask for.

“Being the face of the league isn’t something that can be manufactured—maybe only to some extent. It’s only going to be the best players. So being the face of the league would just be the byproduct of their basketball level.”

Victor Wembanyama is not shying away from the topic. The two-time All-Star is confident he will one day occupy the role. But he is not going to issue any public pleas. His on-court performance is making a fairly compelling case on its own.

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3-point range this season. If he can stay healthy and lead the Spurs to a deep playoff run, the NBA may no longer have to worry about finding a new leading man.