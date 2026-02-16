The 2026 NBA All-Star Game saw a surge in effort that many believed was no longer possible in the annual exhibition. While Anthony Edwards had recently expressed a cynical view of the events' competitiveness, he arrived on Sunday with a different mindset. Team Stars secured a victory over Team World, 37-35, a result Edwards attributed to the tone set by Victor Wembanyama.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard noted that the San Antonio Spurs center came out with an intensity that forced everyone else to match his level of play.

This energy shift was a key factor in saving the game from the lack of effort seen in previous years.

The match reached its climax with a game-winning three-pointer by Scottie Barnes, which came after what Wembanyama viewed as a breakdown in defensive assignments. In an interview about his reaction to the loss and the final play, Victor Wembanyama offered a direct critique of his team's performance.

He said, “Yeah. It was our second time allowing a three when we shouldn’t have—of the game, really one quarter. I would’ve expected us to be smarter right there, so that was disappointing. But I think being honest with ourselves is good. And when it’s a game we love—it’s a game I personally cherish—so being competitive is the least I can do.” His refusal to accept subpar execution highlighted the serious approach he brought to the weekend. HoopsHype noticed this.

Anthony Edwards, who earned the MVP trophy after scoring thirty-two points throughout the night, remained adamant that Wembanyama was the catalyst for the change in atmosphere.

During his postgame comments, Edwards shared his perspective on the night's intensity. He stated, “I ain't gonna lie, Wemby set the tone. He came out playing hard. Hard not to match that, so, s**t, that’s what happened. Sorry for my language. But that's what happened.”

This level of engagement from the league's youngest stars has provided a new blueprint for the All-Star Games' success.