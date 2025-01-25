The San Antonio Spurs' pairing of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul is temporary with the latter closing in on the end of his NBA career. However, there is another veteran star guard they can pursue to elevate their ceiling: Stephen Curry.

Yahoo Sports uploaded a video to YouTube featuring podcast host Kevin O'Connor and special guest Tom Haberstroh. They discussed the advantage the Spurs can take with Wembanyama's rookie contract, with Haberstroh sharing his argument for why the team should deal for the 10-time NBA All-Star.

“The rookie scale contract is why you make the deal for Stephen Curry. The rookie scale hack is something that no one is talking about but they absolutely should. The fact that Victor Wembanyama is going to be paid like a less than a mid-level exception over the next 2.5 years is why you make a deal for Steph Curry. Because his deal is exactly lock step with Victor Wembanyama’s rookie scale contract,” Haberstroh said at the 0:30 mark.

“So yeah, who is going to take Stephen Curry’s $62 million deal that he’s going to be getting in ‘26 – ‘27. Well when Victor Wembanyama is making $16 million that year, you can convince yourself that hey I’ve got those 2 dudes for basically $80 million going forward for the next 2 years. I’m getting the best shooter ever paired with what might be the best defender ever.”

Why Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama pairing is appealing

Landing Stephen Curry from the Warriors will be a tall task for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

However, it is one the team can achieve with the room they have in their salary cap. Considering Wembanyama's rookie contract, with the last two years paying him just over $30 million until the end of the 2027-28 season, gives San Antonio enough space to make the move provided they give a few players and first-round picks to appease Golden State.

Wembanyama has benefitted from Chris Paul's veteran leadership as he's developed in his efficiency on both sides of the ball. This season, he is averaging 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, four blocks, and 3.8 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Once Paul decides it's time to retire, the Spurs can make the attempt to bring Curry over to the Lone Star State. This would not only give Wembanyama a chance to elevate his game next to one of the greatest shooters in NBA history but potentially lift his team to title contention status as well.