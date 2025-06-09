The San Antonio Spurs have the opportunity to improve their team this offseason, and they can do it in several different ways. One of those ways involves trading for a star, and the two names that have consistently come up are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Bill Simmons knows who he wants the Spurs to go after, and he already thinks a deal is done.

“I wouldn't be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven't announced it,” Simmons said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “Basically, they've agreed on specifics, just announce it on the week of the draft. This goes back to the Giannis thing. I think they trade for KD because it just costs less. They'll be able to be real competitive and maybe go a couple of rounds in the playoffs, but they're also going to keep the No. 2 pick and do it that way, which is my prediction.”

Simmons mentioned that he didn't have any inside information, so there's a good chance that nothing has happened between the Spurs and Phoenix Suns. At the same time, it wouldn't be surprising if Durant ended up with the Spurs, as that's one of the teams that has consistently been linked to him.

Will the Spurs go after Kevin Durant?

Not only would Durant improve the Spurs, but they also wouldn't have to give up much to acquire him, which would be a different story than making a move for someone like Antetokounmpo. It also seems like the teams who want Durant are fine with not extending him to a long-term deal once they trade for him, according to Jake Fischer.

“It is not uncommon, two years and change later, to hear that some potential suitors are willing to make trade pitches for Durant with no assurances than the 36-year-old stays beyond the 2025-26 season,” Fischer wrote. “The risk of approaching it as a one-year rental as Durant enters the final season of his current contract at $54.7 million is theoretically offset by the idea that the trade outlay required to get him would be much less daunting than it was for the Suns.”

If teams are fine with Durant just being a rental, he can't be going for as much on the market. The Spurs would most likely be able to keep the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and instead, they could give up two of their young players for him.