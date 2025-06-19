The Dallas Mavericks are expected to select Cooper Flagg first overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. Barring a surprising last-second trade, Flagg will likely end up in Dallas to begin his NBA career. Despite talks of what the future may hold in Dallas, Flagg is staying focused on the present moment, something he explained in a recent interview with Chris Mannix of si.com.

“I think the biggest thing is … not trying to think too far into the future, not worrying about what’s coming down the road, but just focusing on right here, right now, on what I can control and just making most out of every single day,” Flagg said.

Cooper Flagg surely understands the expectations he will face at the highest level of professional basketball. He knows teams in the NBA view him as a future superstar. At just 18 years old, the former Duke star is maintaining a calm and professional attitude ahead of one of the biggest nights of his life on June 25.

The Mavericks struck gold in a shocking NBA Draft Lottery result. Dallas was expected by many to fall out of the top 10 in the first round of the '25 draft. Yet, as the lottery began, the Mavs suddenly continued to move up. Before anyone could truly realize what was going on, the Mavericks found themselves in the top four.

Article Continues Below

Following a commercial break, the lottery continued and Dallas and the San Antonio Spurs ended up as the final teams remaining. When the Spurs were announced at No. 2 overall, all Mavs fans could do was celebrate.

The Mavericks had won the NBA Draft Lottery.

It was a shocking development. However, Mavs fans deserved the excitement of preparing for their next franchise superstar. After all, Luka Doncic had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers just a few months prior to the lottery announcement.

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are the best players on the team at the moment. Both players are in their thirties, though. Flagg, assuming Dallas drafts him, will join the veteran stars in hopes of bringing a championship to Dallas. And Flagg can learn what it requires to lead in the NBA from both superstars.