The Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs went back and forth for a spectacular final period between a pair of the Western Conference's top teams. Spearheaded by the two of the game's best players, drama built. Anthony Edwards poured in 26 of his career-high 55 points while Victor Wembanyama countered with 12 in that fourth quarter to finish with 39.

Considering the Spurs came away with the 126-123 victory, ClutchPoints asked Wemby if, considering the aforementioned circumstances, that was as fun a game as he had taken part in this season.

“It was fun,” the generational talent admitted before adding clarification.

“Not the most fun, but it was a fun game for sure.”

Wembanyama and the Spurs have enjoyed some marquee wins in what continues to serve as a turnaround season after going 34-48 last year. In addition to beating three of the top four squads in the Eastern Conference – it should be noted they have yet to play the Detroit Pistons, who sport the best record in the East – they've famously knocked off the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder three times. The win vs. Minnesota means they've now secured victories over the other top five teams in the West.

“This one is worth a lot because of the way the West looks right now,” Wemby shared with ClutchPoints.

With that result in hand and coupled with the Denver Nuggets' loss the next night, the Spurs own the second-best record in the conference. The Nuggets are right behind while the T'Wolves sit fourth in the standings with a 27-16 mark courtesy of the loss in the Alamo City.

Victor Wembanyama opens up about victory vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Though he has yet to take part in the NBA playoffs, the first overall draft pick in 2023 sounded like a player with experience in the second season.

“The feeling at the end of the game is the most important thing we're going to see when we look back after 82 games. ‘Okay, on January 17th, did we get a W?' You know? That's what we're going to remember,” Wemby shared when asked about winning such an exciting contest.

“But right now, as we're progressing toward the next game, we're not fully satisfied,” the Spurs leading scorer continued. “It's a nuanced win because they were in a back to back, they had some starters sitting out. So, that's why I say it's a nuanced win. (There's) a lot we have to correct, but it's still a win. That's the main thing I focus on and I'm happy about once the buzzer goes off.”

The Timberwolves had lost a close game against the Houston Rockets the night before, though Edwards didn't play. In San Antonio, Minnesota erased all of a 25-point halftime deficit by taking a late lead before the Spurs countered for the eventual win.

“I mean, make me feel better?” Wembanyama repeated a portion of a question centered on the fact that his team was able to hang on before he answered further.

“I already feel good about where the team is trending, but, yeah, it's just progression. In my mind if it were smooth, it would be no fun. Every team has their difficulties, and we've got to figure it out,” the 2024-2025 All-Star continued. “It's about how quick we can get over them.”

For now, count the Wolves as a hurdle cleared. The thriller marked the Spurs' first victory against them this season, following two losses in Minneapolis.