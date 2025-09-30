The San Antonio Spurs haven't made the NBA Playoffs since 2019. It's a stretch that includes Victor Wembanayama's first two years with the Silver and Black. And it's a streak he's looking to end this season.

“Of course, of course. Yeah, it's the goal,” Wemby told ClutchPoints when asked if he sees 2025-2026 as an opportunity for his squad to take the next step.

‘I wish it was already last season, but I realized more and more that there are some things that, no matter how hard you try, it takes time and it takes maturity.”

Spurs Media Day Asked Vic if this is the year the team takes the next step and makes the playoffs… “Of course…” Full answer ⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/KSUBAX0VO7 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

After winning five NBA Championships from 1999 to 2014, the best San Antonio has done in the last six seasons is a couple of Play-in losses.

Victor Wembanyama says he's fully healthy

Every update since Wembanyama's season ended with a blood clot in his right arm has indicated progress. The 7-foot-5 superstar confirmed he'll be ready for the Spurs' season opener.

“Of course. I mean, just being in the arena with fans, I anticipate it. I'm so excited, I miss it so much.”

It's a year San Antonio will start with a renewed focus on defense. Anchored by arguably the best defensive player in the league, the Spurs also feature standout perimeter defenders in Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan. This off-season, they added size with Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.

“Oh yeah,” Wemby answered when asked if defense can once again become the team's identity.

“With Luke, it's not even optimism; it's necessity. It's our combination of both of us, but also whether he's on the court or not, or I'm on the court or not, we will need to have some of the best rim protection in the league, for sure. The best.”

“My goal is to set standards,” the French center continued. “We've started to set them in here in the gym. But from the first game of the season, in preseason, this is nonnegotiable. It's not something you can't do if you wanna be a part of our team. We're gonna hold each other accountable.”

“We know the coach is gonna hold us accountable,” the Spurs leading scorer added. “It doesn't matter your status. Defense is nonnegotiable.”

Wemby starts the new year off in best shape

Amid an early disappointing end to the season, Wembanyama says he's entering this year in the best shape of his life.

“I can assure you nobody has trained like I did this summer and this is my best summer so far.

With noticeably more defined biceps and a stronger-looking upper body than when he exited in February, the 21-year-old phenom admitted he's bulked up.

“I added a lot of pure mass first of all. But you should ask the medical staff about all the scans and stuff,” he said about just how much bigger he is. “But, of course, I've added muscle mass. My training this summer, it was brutal.”

It's pain Wemby hopes he and the Spurs now inflict on the rest of the NBA in search of this group's first playoff berth.