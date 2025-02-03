The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Monday night, but they could be without star center Victor Wembanyama during the contest.

Wembanyama has made an appearance on the injury report due to an illness he has come down with. He is currently listed as questionable for the Spurs' game against the Grizzlies on the latest NBA injury report.

Wembanyama did not play in the Spurs' 105-103 loss against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. The 7-foot-3, 21-year-old center has been arguably the most impactful member of the Spurs this season. He has appeared in 40 of the Spurs' 46 contests this season. He is leading the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 24.6 and 10.9 per game, respectively. Additionally, he is averaging 3.7 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

Tipoff between the Spurs and Grizzlies on Monday night is set for 7 p.m. CT.

How does De'Aaron Fox impact Victor Wembanyama?

The San Antonio Spurs have acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. How will the addition of Fox to the lineup benefit Victor Wembanyama? Zach Kram of The Ringer believes that Fox will complement the French superstar well.

“But Fox makes a lot more sense as a second scorer in support of a superior superstar,” Kram wrote. “And give the 27-year-old guard this much credit, after he, er, lightly suggested his amenability to a Spurs trade: Like the visionaries who bought Apple stock in the 1980s, Fox recognized a massive growth opportunity and seized it early, thereby getting in on the ground floor of Wemby’s ascendant career. Think about how much better, say, Tony Parker’s career looks because he—another slithery, lightning-fast point guard with an iffy jumper—played next to Tim Duncan for 15 seasons, instead of toiling away on any other NBA team. Fox hopes to follow that same path to fame and trophies with Wembanyama.”

Wembanyama, Fox and the rest of the Spurs will look to get into playoff contention this season, currently sitting four games below .500.