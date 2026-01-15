Victor Wembanyama is sporting a new look, kind of. The San Antonio Spurs superstar showed up for shootaround ahead of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a bald head. So did teammate Keldon Johnson – who says their haircuts came courtesy of each other the night before.

ClutchPoints asked the longest-tenured Spur about getting rid of all of Wemby's hair.

“It took me a good little minute,” Johnson responded. “I was trying to be cautious 'cause he got hit. He had a knot on his head, so I was trying to make sure everything went smooth. I took my time.”

The 26-year-old forward went into further detail about his short stint as a barber.

“I had to fade it up a little bit at first, you know? Then I gave him a little bowl cut and then we just went from there.”

Who shaved Wemby's head? Would it surprise you to know it was Keldon Johnson? ⬇️Talked w/KJ about it… "It took me a good little minute. I was trying to be cautious because he had knot on his head, so I was trying to make sure everything was smooth…"#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Gx25bIecJY — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 15, 2026

Keldon Johnson details Victor Wembanyama's new haircut

Johnson shared the background behind the new do for each.

“My best friends, they all bald their head. So, I told my teammates I was going to bald my head, but we had a national TV game, so I couldn't bald my head last week.

And then last night, Vic was like, ‘Yo, let's bald our head.' And I was like, ‘Let's do it.' I've been looking for a reason to do it,” Johnson added.

That's when the seventh-year Spur then revealed their give-and-go hair cuts, though he noted a big difference.

Article Continues Below

“Vic cut my hair. Vic bald my head and then I bald his head.

“He did good. He was quick with it,” Johnson added, “No lie, Vic probably took like three minutes. Boom, boom, boom, knock it down. Boom! I'm like, ‘Wow!' I was chilling. Actually, I was a little more jittery for a game. I'm playing. Nah, it was cool. It was no problem.”

On the other end, in addition to taking his time to shave off all of Wemby's hair, Johnson said that he didn't have to overcome any obstacles.

“He sat down in the seat,” the Kentucky alum answered when playfully asked if he needed a ladder to cut off his 7-foot-7 teammate's locks. “I got it right. I got to work on my skills a little bit, my clippers. You know, I might be a barber after I'm done, all said and done.”

Wemby's look hearkens back to summer

Over an eventful summer, Wembanyama famously spent some time with Shaolin Monks in China. He shaved his head then.

“Nah, he hasn't really tried to convince me to go there,” Johnson answered when asked if his teammate has tried to recruit him for a trip to Asia.

“I think I would like the experience though,” the first round pick in 2019 continued. “I feel like it would be a great experience. I wouldn't shoot down that idea. I feel like that would be a great experience. So, maybe I'll try something like that.”

After shaving off each other's hair, it appears anything's possible.