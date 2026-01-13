As the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors duked it out in their second-straight Eastern Conference clash, fans at Scotiabank Arena had one thing they seemingly wanted even more than a win: minutes for franchise legend Kyle Lowry.

That's right, while Lowry has rarely taken the court for the 76ers this season, with two-way guys like Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow lapping the veteran by a few dozen games each, the diminutive guard holds a special place in Toronto history for his contributions to their 2021 NBA Championship team.

So, after failing to appear on Sunday, fans made it their personal mission to see Lowry take the court for one last time in the 76ers' regular-season finale in Toronto. The Scotiabank Arena echoed with calls for Lowry for the final quarter of the game, and with just under two minutes left to play, Nick Nurse gave them their wish, subbing in the 39-year-old with a green light to gun it.

"A standing ovation for the greatest Raptor of all-time." A closer view of Raptors fans in an uproar as they see Kyle Lowry check into the game 🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/4tZYHZdAb7 https://t.co/h6FXTtVXaA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 13, 2026

With their demands finally answered, Raptors fans moved the goal posts ever so slightly, then banging the table to see Lowry score a bucket to close out his final game but alas, it wasn't meant to be, as the 22-year veteran threw up airball after airball after airball before opting to simply cradle the ball as the clock ran out as fans celebrated his storied career one last time.

With his legacy in Toronto already locked in and a future jersey retirement ceremony a forgone conclusion when he officially hangs up his kicks, Lowry closed out one of the most special games of his career without scoring a single point, with the reaction he received from his adoring fans was reward enough.