Prior to the trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors decided that it'd be best for them to simply acquire more depth at the center position amid Jakob Poeltl's injury woes instead of forking over a ton of assets for Domantas Sabonis. This search for added depth led them to the acquisition of Trayce Jackson-Davis, which required them to send a 2026 second-round pick (from the Los Angeles Lakers) to the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, Jackson-Davis made his debut for the Raptors in a 122-104 win over the Indiana Pacers. If there was ever a perfect time for him to suit up for Toronto, it was on this night, as Collin Murray-Boyles injured his thumb and exited after just eight minutes. In his first game for the team, Jackson-Davis put up a double-double, recording 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with one block and one steal.

After the game, Jackson-Davis had nothing but kind words to say about the Raptors as they gear up to cement themselves as a playoff team with the second half of the season well underway.

“At the end of the day, that’s a really, really good crew in there. You could see during the game they’re hyping me up. Every time I made a play, giving me a lot of confidence. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be a part of the team,” Jackson-Davis said, via Omer Osman of Raptors Updates.

Raptors set to get Jakob Poeltl back soon

Jackson-Davis impressed in his debut for the Raptors, making his case for minutes even when Poeltl returns from back injury. The 30-year-old big man will also have a significant minutes restriction when he returns, so Jackson-Davis has to be ready to answer the call when needed.

The Raptors currently have a 32-22 record, which is good for fifth in the East. Their next game will be on Wednesday when they take on the Detroit Pistons at home.