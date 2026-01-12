Kyle Lowry may be enjoying the tail-end of his career as a Philadelphia 76ers star. However, his best seasons came with the Toronto Raptors, with consistent rumors circulating about the Raptors’ impending announcement of retiring the now 39-year-old’s No. 7 jersey.

Speaking ahead of Philadelphia’s matchup with the Raptors, Lowry went in detail about how he may as well end up crying when it finally happens.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna go up,” he explained initially, before bursting into laughter and effectively conceding the fact that his jersey was going to be retired, per a clip posted on X by ClutchPoints.

"Y'all ever see me cry? … I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that 7." Kyle Lowry when asked about the possibility of getting his jersey retired by the Raptors one day 🥹 (via @Sportsnet)pic.twitter.com/YnJXUOMOJd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2026

“I don’t know. You’ll ever see me cry? I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that 7. And to know as a fact that it won’t ever be worn again, it is indeed special. My basketball legacy is pretty darn cool,” he said.

Lowry has made it unmistakably clear that his NBA story will end where it was defined most deeply: in Toronto. Lowry, who first arrived in the NBA back in 2006 as the 24th overall pick of the draft, has had a career most will be proud of.

Despite spending the last five seasons outside the Raptors organization, Lowry continues to identify Toronto as “home,” a sentiment he backs with both words and gestures. His appearance at a Raptors game in a Maple Leafs jersey underscored how deeply ingrained the city remains in his identity, even while he currently wears another uniform.

Even as his on-court role has diminished late in his career, particularly during his current stint, Lowry’s value continues to extend beyond minutes and statistics. At 39, his presence is still felt as a locker-room leader and emotional anchor, the same qualities that once made him the heartbeat of the Raptors.

Needless to say, while he may not be the same player he once was, Lowry is having the time of his life.