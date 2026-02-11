On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors will hit the floor for the final time before the All-Star break for a game against the Detroit Pistons. Big man Jakob Poeltl is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to return to competition reconditioning. Here's everything we know about Poeltl's injury situation and his playing status vs the Pistons.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Jakob Poeltl's playing status vs the Pistons

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Jakob Poeltl will be able to return from his injury on Wednesday against the Pistons. Poeltl has been out of the lineup for Toronto for around two months with a persistent back injury, and there was some speculation that he might have been able to return earlier this week against the Indiana Pacers, before he was ultimately ruled out for that contest.

Article Continues Below

The Raptors don't have any other key rotational players on their injury report for this game, while Ron Holland II will miss this game for Detroit due to personal reasons.

Many thought that the Raptors might try to swing a trade for a big man at the recent NBA trade deadline, with some pointing to Poeltl's continued injury absences as a rationale for why the team should make a move. Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis was floated as a potential target, but ultimately, the Raptors ended up staying dormant, and will hope that Poeltl is indeed able to return to his old form once he's back on the floor.

The Raptors have mostly been a success this season, currently sitting at 32-22 as the All-Star break approaches, and with a real chance at securing homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

In any case, they will tip off against the Pistons at 7:30 pm ET.