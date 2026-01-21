On Tuesday night, the Toronto Raptors rode a hot first quarter to a wire to wire 145-127 victory over a Golden State Warriors team that's still reeling from the loss of Jimmy Butler to a season-ending torn ACL. The Warriors stood no chance, especially with Immanuel Quickley lighting it up from the field. Quickley put up a bonkers shooting performance, recording 40 points on a pristine 11-13 shooting from the field (84.6 percent).

The Raptors guard made seven of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and he drilled all 11 of his shots from the charity stripe. Moreover, he added 10 assists and two steals in a thorough demolition of the Warriors' defense. In so doing, Quickley became just the second player in NBA history to drop at least 40 points and 10 assists in a single game while shooting over 80 percent from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain (who did it thrice) in that exclusive club, as per ESPN.

Chamberlain is not exactly the man who comes to mind whenever the topic of Quickley comes up. But the Raptors guard simply could not be stopped on Tuesday similar to how opposing teams in the 1960s couldn't figure out how to stop the giant that was Wilt.

Raptors ride hot shooting night to demolition of Warriors

It's not too often that an NBA team makes over 20 triples in a single game. But the Raptors did just that and shot over 60 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors were already emotionally devastated by the Butler injury. They were on the second night of a back to back, coming off a 135-112 win over the Miami Heat. And then they faced this Raptors team that could not miss.

Five other players scored in double figures for the Raptors, and they continue to weather the absence of RJ Barrett, who's still dealing with an ankle injury.