ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Utah Jazz Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Jazz Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -136

Utah Jazz: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: BlazerVision, Katu 2.2, KJZZ-TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland is coming off their biggest win of the season. They put up 141 points in a 53-point win over the Charlotte Hornets. They do not have to put up 141 points to beat the Jazz Monday night, but there is a great chance for them to have a great offensive night. Utah allows 119.5 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. Additionally, the Jazz allow their opponents to have the sixth-highest field goal percentage in the league. Portland has to take advantage of this. If they can put up some points, the Trail Blazers are going to cover the spread.

Utah does not do the best job scoring. They put up 112.4 points per game, and they shoot under 46 percent from the field. Along with that, the Jazz turn the ball over the most in the NBA. Portland has to find a way to keep the Jazz under their season average in points, and play tough defense Monday night. When the Trail Blazers allow less than 112 points this season, they are 19-6. That is 19 of their 24 wins on the season. If the Trail Blazers can keep the Jazz under that number, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah has to play well on the defensive end of the floor Monday night. The Trail Blazers score under 110 points per game, and they do not make a high percentage of their shots. Along with that, Portland is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA. The Trail Blazers also do not do a great job from the free throw line. These are all things the Jazz have to take advantage of. If the Jazz can keep the Trail Blazers from scoring too much, they will be able to cover the spread Monday night.

Utah has played Portland twice this season. In those two games, the Jazz are 1-1. However, they have done a fantastic job scoring against the Trail Blazers. In their two games, Utah has scored 141 and 120 points. Additionally, they shoot 51.6 percent from the field against Portland, and 47.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Jazz have won nine of their 14 games this season when they score at least 115 points. With how well they have scored against Portland this season, they should not have any problem reaching that point total. As long as they do that, the Jazz will be able to cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Portland is the better team heading into this game. The Jazz are very bad defensively, and they can not be trusted to play well on that end of the court consistently. Because of that, I expect the Trail Blazers to put up some points Monday night. With that said, I am going to take the Trail Blazers to cover the spread on the road.

Final Trail Blazers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110)