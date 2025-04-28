Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has earned a lot of respect over the years. The Warriors guard is the Houston Rockets' worst nightmare, as he has been a trouble for them through the years. Buddy Hield, Curry's teammate, complemented him.

“When you think on mentally tough, you’ve got to put him in the category of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. And I really mean that because I’ve never seen nothing like that,” per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

Hield pointed out that while Curry doesn’t have the same burst or leaping ability as legends like Kobe and Jordan, he makes tougher shots.

“They’re getting to their spots and elevating over people. But when your guy’s chasing you and you’re running around, and you’re like 6-2, and you’re trying to find space, it’s hard,” Hield said. “You’ve got to be different.”

“He might not have the lift and the burst, but he’s shooting from all over the court,” Hield mentioned. “His mind is out of this world.”

“I tell him that there’s a galaxy that’s out there that he’s from that nobody can touch,” added the former Oklahoma Sooners star.

Curry’s game has always been more than just about athleticism. It’s about timing, movement, and a sharp mind. Hield made it clear that in his eyes, Curry's mental toughness puts him on a level no one else can reach.

Even though Curry is 36 years old, he still surprises everyone. He shows that being great isn't just about being naturally talented, it's about really knowing the game inside and out.

Curry’s performance in the 2025 NBA Playoffs thus far is another reminder that he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Through three games in the first round of the postseason against the Houston Rockets, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is averaging 29.0 points on a 52.6 percent shooting from the field and 52.6 percent from behind the arc while also dishing out 7.0 assists and grabbing 6.0 rebounds.

Even as younger stars rise, he keeps setting the standard. With the Warriors still alive and fighting, Curry’s leadership and unmatched tough shot-making will continue to be big threats to teams going up against Golden State, which is looking to win its fifth NBA title in 10 years.