After Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors erased a 14-point deficit, they never led once against All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 104-97 loss. The Thunder regained the lead before keeping the Warriors at bay through the fourth quarter. Kristaps Porzingis played in only his second game since his trade from the Atlanta Hawks, but it was Gilgeous-Alexander who drained a dagger-3 down the stretch.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points on 6-for-15 from the floor and 14-of-15 from the free-throw line, which came up during Kerr's postgame media availability. Kerr critiqued Gilgeous-Alexander's approach, a topic of debate among many NBA circles; however, the Warriors head coach gave the reigning MVP credit.

“Well, he's incredibly clever, and he knows exactly how to draw contact, and it's all within the rules,” Kerr said. “I don't have a problem with Shai; I have a problem with the rules. As a league, too much off-arm — we hardly allow the defense to do anything guarding the ball.

So, if you allow the offensive player to push off with the off-arm to create space, it makes it really tough defensively because you can't put your arm in. If you put your arm in, everybody around the league will do what Shai does, what James Harden does. They'll hook your arm, and it's all a part of the rules.”

For Warriors' Steve Kerr, a changing of the rules is critical, rather than blaming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for foul-baiting.

“More power to all the individual players, but as a league, we need to adapt and adjust,” Kerr added. “The players, year after year, just take advantage of the rules, and they're smart; they know what they're doing.”

Gui Santos' double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds) led the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski finished with 17 points, six assists, and six rebounds, and Draymond Green added 16 points, five assists, and two steals.

Mike Dunleavy on Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy doesn't consider Kristaps Porzingis a rental, as he explained the 7-foot center is a significant piece of his team's future. Despite health setbacks that have plagued Porzingis' last two seasons, Dunleavy addressed the veteran center's future with the team, per ESPN's Anthony Slater and Ramona Shelburne.

“We see him as more than a rental,” Dunleavy said. “We feel he can help our team this year, better our playoff position, and then moving forward fits what we are looking for.”

The Warriors will conclude their three-game road trip against the Jazz on Monday.